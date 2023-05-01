Mangaluru International Airport dedicated its Integrated Cargo Terminal (ICT) for public use on May 1.

The terminal, which is spread over an area of 1,891 sq metres (including 1,200 sq metres area for international cargo), can handle 9,000 tonnes of international and domestic cargo per annum.

For the effective handling of inbound and outbound cargo, it has 10 truck bays, two dock levellers and forklift facility. This terminal provides strong room, cold storage, and dangerous goods storage facility as per norms prescribed by the aviation cargo regulators. There is separate office space for the airline and Customs.

India Post vehicles unloading post office mail at the domestic section of Integrated Cargo Terminal of Mangaluru International Airport.

According to a media statement, Mangaluru International Airport started operations at the ICT by managing domestic inbound and outbound cargo on May 1. International cargo will follow suit, it said.

Internationally, the ICT will manage fruits, vegetables, food stuff, chilled/frozen fish, spare parts and textiles. Domestically, the cargo includes post office mail; courier items; perishables, valuables (jewellery); blood samples for pharma; human remains; documents/general and e-commerce items and dangerous goods.

The statement said the dedication of the ICT is a demonstration of commitment on part of the airport to the local trade and industry that it will do everything to give a fillip to air cargo. The airport will soon engage with various trade related stakeholders to give them a hands-on feel of the ICT and what the facility brings to the table to enable them move the cargo safely and securely to the regional and national aviation cargo hubs, it said.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit