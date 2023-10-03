The integrated cargo terminal (ICT) of Mangaluru International Airport handled 1676.21 tonnes of domestic cargo from May 1 to September 30. The terminal was inaugurated on May 1. Of the 1676.21 tonnes of domestic cargo handled during the period, 1560.23 tonnes were outbound cargo.

A media statement said that post office mail from various stakeholders dominates bulk of the outbound cargo. General cargo, valuables, marine products, and ornamental fish form a minor part of the cargo handled.

The inbound cargo, on the other hand, has an almost equal spread of post office mail, valuables, machinery parts, medical supplies and medical equipment. The ICT has also handled occasional parcels of fruits and vegetables, and excess baggage that travelling passengers had booked as cargo.

KCCI’s demand

The statement said the streamlined approach to handling cargo is one of the major commitments that the airport had given to the Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) at a recent interaction meeting with its members. Efforts are on to start international cargo operations as demanded by KCCI. This will become operational once the airport receives Customs clearance/custodianship for export handling, it said.

Meanwhile, local marine product exporters are using the ICT to route their products to overseas clientele. Quoting Fayaz Ahmed, one such exporter who ships marine products in general and crabs in particular to China via Kolkata, the statement said the cargo terminal is a boon for his ilk. “Crabs fetch a premium in the China market. The assistance given by the airport in speedy and timely dispatch of such cargo will encourage exporters to use this facility regularly,” he said.

