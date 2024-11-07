Mangaluru International Airport handled the highest-ever passenger and air traffic movements in October 2024-25.
In October 2024, it handled 2,02,892 passengers, comprising 1,38,902 domestic and 63,990 international travellers. The airport achieved its previous highest number of 1,99,818 passengers in August 2024-25.
The airport recorded 1,538 air traffic movements in October 2024, including 1,091 domestic, 403 international, and 44 general aviation flights. In September 2024, the airport handled 1,433 air traffic movements.
A media statement said this surge in air traffic highlights Mangaluru International Airport’s capability to efficiently handle a diverse range of flights and its strategic importance in connecting Mangaluru to various destinations.
It said the growth in passengers and air traffic movements is a testament to continuous efforts to enhance infrastructure, streamline operations, and prioritise passenger experience.
