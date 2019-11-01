Mangaluru to host shipping, logistics Summit

Life in picture-perfect Mechuka
This Himalayan Buddhist hamlet in Arunachal Pradesh is modernising at its own pace
Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), in association with India Seatrade, will organise ‘Karnataka Ports Shipping and Logistics Summit 2019’ in Mangaluru on November 22.
An FIEO statement said that the Summit is an effort to bring together the maritime stakeholders across the country to present the potential that exists, to deliberate on the challenges being faced, and to evolve the way forward for a larger, inclusive and sustainable growth of the maritime industry in Karnataka.
N Sivasailam, Special Secretary (Logistics), Department of Commerce, Government of India, will be the chief guest. DP Nagendra Kumar, Principal Chief Commissioner of Central Tax, Bengaluru zone; Gaurav Gupta, Principal Secretary, Department of Commerce and Industry, Karnataka; AV Ramana, Chairman, New Mangalore Port Trust; and JV Patil, Additional Joint Director-General of Foreign Trade, will address the event.
One session at the summit will highlight the economic development that NMPT has fostered in Karnataka and focus on the need to develop minor ports; another will focus on the connectivity and cargo movement in and around Mangaluru. The Shipping Ministry’s plans will figure in the plenary session, the statement said.
