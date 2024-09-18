India’s Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) on Tuesday appointed Manu Bhaker, the double Olympic medal winner, as a brand ambassador.

Bhaker, the shooting ace who won Medals in shooting in the recent Summer Olympics held at Paris, is the daughter of a Marine Engineer.

Speaking after the signing, Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister, MoPSW, said: “It is a moment of great pride for every Indian; and for every member of India’s maritime sector. Manu Bhaker, the daughter of a proud marine sailor, is now going to champion the marine sector of India as she has been officially signed as the Brand Ambassador of the Ministry.”

Sonowal said her story would be an eye-opener for the youth, telling the latter “about the promising life that the marine sector offers and how one can meaningfully contribute towards Bharat becoming Atmanirbhar by 2047’.

The Minister also participated in an event to celebrate the achievements of women – especially those who have helped towards nation-building. Also felicitated were Lt Commander Vartika Joshi, First Women’s Skipper, Indian Crew of INSV Tarini; Sonali Banerjee, First Lady Marine Engineer in the history of Indian Mercantile Marine; Captain Teena Joey, General Manager, JM Baxi Group, Chennai Branch; Thulasimathi Murugesan, the winner of Silver Medal in Singles Badminton the Paris Paralympics; Manisha Ramadass, Bronze medal winner in Singles Badminton in the Paris Paralympics; and Rupali Raj Joshi, Surveyor, 1 STS Marine Components, Indian Registrar of Shipping.

The Chennai Port Authority organised the event in collaboration with Kamarajar Port Authority.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit