Bengaluru, February 13

MapmyIndia has announced a strategic investment of ₹7 crores in an end-to-end drone solutions startup, Indrones Solutions Private Limited (Indrones).

MapmyIndia has taken a 20 per cent stake in Indrones as part of this transaction. With the new funding, Indroneswill scale up operations, expand its thousands of hours of flying experience, and will aim to deliver more and larger projects for customers.

MapmyIndia is deep-tech, digital mapping, geospatial software and IoT company. It will now be able to offer customers drones and drone-based solutions as well. Its consumer-facing Mappls app will also be able to offer more high-definition and 3D maps, based on drone-collected data, offering immersive and metaverse experiences to users of the Mappls app.

Indrones manufactures drones for a variety of use cases and provides drone-based end-to-end solutions for verticals like smart cities, government, construction, oil & gas, agriculture, etc., and has developed technologies that allow for highly efficient and cost-effective data collection, data processing and analytics.

‘Sunrise industry’

Indrones has already been working with a list of clientele across India in the ‘Drone as a Service’ (DaaS) model. The strategic investment from MapmyIndia will be used to improve its products and offerings, and help the company develop digital solutions in the drone sector.

“We are thrilled to have MapmyIndia on board who shares our vision of contributing to the growth of India’s digital economy. Drones today are solving some of the most complex problems across industries like mining, construction, oil and gas, infrastructure, agriculture, etc., and Indrones is here to be a part of the digital transformation journey of its customers while leveraging indigenous software maps, geospatial software and IoT technologies developed by MapmyIndia,” said Pravin Prajapati, Founder & CEO of Indrones.

Rakesh Verma, CMD of MapmyIndia said, “Drones are a sunrise industry, with incredible potential and market opportunity. Our strategic investment in Indrones is in-line with the vision of our Prime Minister’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and making India a drone hub by 2030.

The Indrones team is highly experienced, and we are certain that together we would be able to be a leading player in the Indian and global drone industry. We are excited to work with Indrones strategically to further augment our solutions and offerings based on drones, through which we can deliver on more use cases and needs of both our large base of enterprise customers across industry verticals and consumers through cutting-edge capabilities of drones,” he added.