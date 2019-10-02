Marg Ltd’s Reddy settles with lenders; comes out of insolvency process

A Committee of Creditors (CoC) has approved the settlement offer submitted by G R K Reddy, the promoter of Chennai-based infrastructure developer Marg Ltd, by a majority vote, helping the embattled businessman regain control over his company that was admitted to a bankruptcy court in May this year.

On May 28, NCLT Chennai ordered start of corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) against Marg for defaulting on dues to ICICI Bank worth Rs 71.69 crore.

Reddy appealed the ruling in the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT).

During a hearing on September 30, D Srinivasan, counsel for ICICI Bank Ltd told NCLAT that the committee of creditors have accepted by majority vote of 95.96 per cent, the terms of settlement submitted by Reddy under Section 12A of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

“Therefore, ICICI Bank Ltd has moved an application before the adjudicating authority for withdrawal of application filed under Section 7 of the IBC,” he informed NCLAT.

After hearing the parties, NCLAT allowed ICICI Bank to withdraw the petition filed under Section 7 of the IBC.

“In the result, the impugned order dated May 28, 2019 for initiating Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process is set aside along with consequential steps taken. The application under Section 7 filed by the ICICI Bank is disposed of as withdrawn. The Corporate Debtor (Marg) is released from all rigour of law. The Resolution Professional will hand over the assets and documents to the Corporate Debtor through Promoter,” NCLAT ordered.

The Corporate Debtor is directed to pay the stakeholders/creditors in terms of settlement reached under Section 12A within the period as approved by the Committee of Creditors failing which it will be open to ICICI Bank to file application for recall of this order and revival of Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process against the Corporate Debtor, NCLAT said.