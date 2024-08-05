MatchLog, a digital container logistics optimization platform backed by the Kamath brothers of Zerodha fame, plans to onboard nearly 50,000 transporters over the next two years, according to Dhruv Taneja, the Founder, CEO, MatchLog. The company aims to achieve profitability by December 2024.

MatchLog has previously onboarded 5,000 transporters operating 100,000 trailers over the past five years.

The company, which optimizes import containers by simultaneously managing export bookings, raised $ 1.5 million in in April 2024 in a pre-series A round led by Motion Ventures and July Ventures, seeing participation from Venture Catalysts, Blue Ashva Capital, and Capital A.

“The funds will be to develop our platform and expand into other countries outside of India. This funding will cover our expenses for the next 24 months based on our current burn rate, and we expect to be profitable by December 2024,” notes Dhruv.

The company has collaborated with DahNay Logistics and Haulio to enhance its operations. DahNay primarily operates from Tuticorin in Chennai but has offices in 19 countries. While MatchLog is focused on the west coast of India, this collaboration will facilitate progress. Although the integration is still in its early stages, Dhruv reassured us that we will see tangible results by September or October.

In addition to DahNay, the logistics startup has partnered with Haulio, Singapore’s transport marketplace. “This collaboration is expected to aid our expansion into Southeast Asia, including Thailand, Indonesia, and Singapore. We anticipate completing the tech integration with Haulio by the end of August, with plans to go live in September”, he added.

Expansion and Challenges

The company primarily operates on the west coast through the ports of Pipavav, Hazira, Nhava Sheva (Jawaharlal Nehru Port), and Mundra, handling 70 per cent to 75 per cent of container volume, plans to expand its operations to the eastern ports of India, starting with Chennai.

“One of our biggest challenges was convincing the community to embrace our solution. This was crucial for managing change. We still face challenges in this area, particularly with the number of smaller operators who own only a few trailers. They tend to focus more on survival than on scaling their businesses. Our main challenge is getting through to them and communicating the benefits of our solution.”