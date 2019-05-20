Mercator in troubled waters over non-payment of crew salaries

Clean fun: Some facts about rainwater harvesting
Mumbai-based Mercator Ltd has not paid salaries to about 350 crew members on board its dredgers and tankers for March and April, the first sign of financial stress in what was once India’s second biggest private shipping company.
The firm owes ₹1,288 crore to lenders, according to a February 13 investor presentation on its website. It reported a loss of ₹529 crore for the first nine months of FY19.
Mercator, led by HK Mittal, admitted to delays in clearing salaries and attributed them to the downturn in the global shipping and dredging industries, particularly in India, where the market is dominated by state-run ports.
“We are addressing the delays in a phased manner,” said a Mercator executive. The firm, he said, would not shy away from selling ships to re-focus on cash flows, cut debt and reduce operating losses. “We will only keep ships which are cash-positive,” he added.
On April 30, Mercator sold its largest ship, an oil super tanker, for $27.5 million to Greek interests. “It wasn’t that she was not earning, but it was cash-negative. The debt on her was far in excess of what she was earning,” the executive said.
To address the larger situation, Mercator also said it is in talks with lenders to restructure long-term debt.
It owns three cargo ships and five dredgers. Of the latter, two are working while the balance three are either anchored or laid-up.
The crew have notified the ships’ protection and indemnity (P&I) insurer as well as the Prime Minister’s Office, the Shipping Ministry, the Directorate General of Shipping, the Mercantile Marine Department, the Maritime Union of India and the National Union of Seafarers of India about the non-payment of salaries, multiple sources said, asking not to be named.
Invoking insurance cover
“We have received intimation from three ships of Mercator on non-payment of salaries. As per the Maritime Labour Convention, 2006 of the International Maritime Organisation, the crew can ask the P&I insurer to invoke the cover for recovery of wages if the salaries are not paid for two months. The crew can now demand that,” said a spokesman for the DG Shipping.
Mercator’s share price has plummeted to ₹2.75 per share from ₹26.50 a few months ago. The company has also not deposited the PF contributions and tax deducted at source (TDS) with the relevant authorities, said a source.
The Sembmarine Kakinada yard stopped repair work on one of the firm’s dredgers, named Darshini Prem, and cut off its water supply and power for non-payment of dues.
“The dredger is extremely low on bunkers. Despite the dredger being in imminent danger of a blackout, Mercator has not supplied bunkers, jeopardising the safety of the vessel and its crew. So far, the crew has been scavenging bunkers from various tanks to keep the generator alive but that option will run out soon. From May 14, the vessel is running on generator for three hours each in the mornings and evenings to stretch the available bunkers,” the source said.
The crew of Darshini Prem are making their own arrangements for food after the provision provider stopped supplies over non-payment of dues.
Name of the Company: ZunRoof Tech Set up in: 2016 Based in: Gurgaon, Haryana Founder: Pranesh Chaudhary, ...
Adidas is using plastic recovered from the seas to make shoes, jerseys and football kits
Though they face headwinds, developers of green energy remain upbeat while gearing up for a mid-course ...
Expansion plans and sound business prospects are positives
The company’s plans to revive growth in the domestic market hold promise
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
The fund has delivered a compounded annualised return of 10% since Dec 2015
A 16-day journey through the villages of Uttar Pradesh and conversations with people — from Muzaffarnagar to ...
We realised that we didn’t need to go out to the swiftlets. Rather, let them come to us
The upcoming cricket World Cup is expected to be a run-fest on an unprecedented scale
As folks everywhere binge-watch on streaming platforms, Mumbaikars still flock to the live magic of musicals ...
As Tetra Pak unveils its future factory plans, it hopes the carton you drink out of will get smarter, more ...
American futurist Thomas Frey, founder of consulting, networking firm and think tank DaVinci institute, ...
Google properties are opening up for advertisers like never before. On Tuesday, at Google’s Marketing Live ...
From cricket to shipping, weather insights are helping enterprises stay one step ahead
Many prove their leadership mettle but find their way barred by male domination
Dalit and other backward women at panchayat levels face more discrimination. “The caste system is very much ...
A woman’s temperament and patience might just serve as the right recipe to address political violence if ...
Forty-one year old Kanak Lata Haldar, a domestic help, claims she has not missed casting her vote in any ...