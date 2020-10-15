Meru Cabs launches office commute service

Vivo V20: An absolute head-turner smartphone
Mahindra Group-backed ride-hailing services provider Meru Cabs on Thursday said it has launched office commute service Meru Reserve with features like no surge pricing and up to one-month advance booking.
It also plans to expand its service beyond employee transportation going forward, the company said in a release.
Commuters can opt for an EV ride and avail a discount of up to 40 per cent in Mumbai and Delhi, it added.
No surge pricing
According to the company, almost 20 million white-collared employees travel to work every day. Of these, as many as 95 per cent prefer using public transportation. Still, there are no specific office commute services currently available to address their needs.
Meru Reserve, the first such non-subscription service in the country, will bridge this needs-gap, which is only set to grow wider in a post-COVID world with even more commuters expected to switch from mass transit systems like trains to private cabs, Meru Mobility said.
“Paucity of cabs, long wait times, surge pricing and no guarantee that once booked your booking won’t be cancelled, these are all stresses that Meru Reserve will eliminate. Together with its competitive pricing, the service promises commuters a hassle-free trip to and from work for a whole month,” said Neeraj Gupta, Founder and Managing Director, Meru Mobility.
The service, through which commuters can book their trips to and from the office for an entire month in advance, will have no surge pricing. It will also eliminate the need to look for a ride as well as annoyances like cancelled rides, the release said, adding commuters will find their cab at their doorstep on the day and at the time they have asked for it.
Meru Reserve will allow commuters to book rides for up to 30 days in advance, while the customers can alter, cancel or reschedule rides at no extra cost as well, it said.
