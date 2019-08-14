Metro link work on IT Hub to Hyderabad airport will begin soon, says KT Rama Rao

Work on the proposed metro link from the IT hub of Hyderabad to the Hyderabad International airport will begin soon, according to KT Rama Rao, TRS Working President and former Minister.

He said that 56 km of the 72 km metro line is now operational and the remaining segment will be completed soon. Alongside, efforts have been initiated to develop an Elevated Bus Rapid Transit System from the dense Kukatpally area to the IT hub of Gachibowli.

Speaking at the inauguration of the JLL facility here today, Rao, who earlier handled IT and Infrastructure portfolios, said that the State Cabinet has approved the proposed Metro Link to the airport and work on this project will soon commence.

Rao said that a metropolis like Mumbai has about 70 per cent of its population moving in public transport but this was low at 36 per cent. Therefore, the Government is keen to develop public transport and decongest busy roads.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, IT and Industries,

said that in order to decongest the Western part of the city where IT sector has invested, the State Government has come up with Look East Policy to encourage developers to set up units in the Eastern and Northern part of the city.

The State is keen to attract various Global Inhouse Centres (GICs), which are in house captive centres of large MNCs, seeking to expand to new locations, Ranjan said.