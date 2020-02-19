MG Hector, Kia Seltos zoom ahead with record bookings

MG Motor India and Kia Motors India — latest entrants into the automobile industry — are still enjoying the maximum number of bookings vis-a-vis competitors for their Hector and Seltos sports utility vehicles (SUVs), respectively.

While MG Motor has received bookings of 50,000 units so far (launched in June 2019), Kia has already got orders for around 1.20 lakh units of Seltos in the last five months, according to official sources.

Momentum continues

“The Hector continues its strong momentum in the Indian market, crossing the 50,000-mark in terms of bookings received in just eight months since its launch. We continue to accelerate this momentum by opening new brand outlets closer to our prospective customers in tier-I and tier-II cities,” Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer – MG Motor India, told BusinessLine.

The company has sold around 20,000 units since its launch and plans to launch the Hector Plus — six-seater family version — in the third quarter this year to further strengthen the Hector brand in India, he said.

The Hector is priced at ₹12.74 lakh to around ₹17 lakh (ex-showroom).

Preferred SUV

The Hector is available in 11 combinations across four variants with three engine options — petrol, petrol hybrid and diesel — with the petrol engine available in both manual and automatic transmissions. The company is selling around 3,500 units of Hector a month.

Similarly, Kia’s Seltos is one of the most preferred SUVs in the country and sells around 15,000 units a month. The company had sold 15,450 units in January and around 60,500 units in just five months of its launch.

The Seltos is priced between ₹9.89 lakh and ₹16.29 lakh (ex-showroom, India) and is available in eight trims both in petrol and diesel and all are BS-VI compliant.