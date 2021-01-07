MG Motor launches Hector 2021 range

MG Motor India has launched the all-new Hector 2021 range starting at ₹12.89 lakh. Also, as part of the Hector 2021 range, the car is now available in its newly launched seven-seater avatar starting at ₹13.34 lakh (all ex-showroom, across India), along with five and six-seater options.

Speaking on the launch, Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India said: “With the Hector 2021 line up, we have made changes taking into consideration customer and automotive experts’ feedback. Hector’s evolution has made the internet SUV an even more compelling choice in its segment.”

The Hector 2021 five-seater comes with an all-new bold thermopressed front chrome grille, which adds a sense of depth to its stance. It’s looks further get enhanced with larger 18-inch dual-tone alloys, a dark rear tailgate garnish, and gunmetal finish on front and rear skid plates. It also gets other new features like front ventilated seats, wireless charging, auto-dimming interior rear-view mirror and industry-first Hinglish voice commands. The SUV now also has a luxurious champagne and black dual-tone themed interior option.

The seven-seater variant of Hector Plus is an Internet SUV with a panoramic sunroof and gets updated 18-inch Stylish Dual-Tone Alloys. It provides room for more occupants with second row bench seats for three adults and the third row for two children. The seven-seater will come in Style, Super, Smart, and a new ‘Select’ trim level.

Similarly, the Hector Plus six-seater with captain seats also gets updated 18-inch Stylish Dual-Tone Alloys, Front Ventilated seats, wireless charging, and Auto-Dimming IRVM. It starts at Rs.15.99 lakh

MG Hector 2021 range continues to be powered with the MG SHIELD, offering 5-year/Unlimited KMs warranty, 5-year Roadside Assistance, and Free Labour Charges for the first 5 periodic services. MG Hector provides the lowest total cost of ownership which is 45 paise per KM for Petrol and 60 paise per KM for Diesel variants (calculated up to 100,000 KMs of usage).