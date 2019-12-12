Ministry asked to clarify on Jet Airways slots

The Mumbai Bench of the NCLT has directed the DGCA and the Ministry of Civil Aviation to give clarity on the slots available to Jet Airways. The NCLT has asked senior officials from the Ministry to be present for the next hearing on December 17. This is probably the third time the NCLT has asked the Centre to provide details of the Jet Airways slots.

The slots are important for potential bidders to value the airline. Without them, the airline becomes useless. A slot is a date and time at which an airline’s aircraft is permitted to depart or arrive at an airport.

While the DGCA has sought two week’s time to provide clarity on the slots available, the NCLT has also directed the Synergy group to appear before the tribunal on the next date of hearing. South America’s Synergy Group is the only remaining player which has shown interest in Jet Airways. However, according to sources, Synergy group can ask for an extension till there is clarity on slots. As of now, the last date to submit the resolution plan for Jet Airways is December 16.