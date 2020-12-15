M&M to increase price for PVs, CVs from January 1

Mahindra & Mahindra on Tuesday announced an increase in the price of its range of passenger and commercial vehicles, which would be effective from January 1. This increase will be applicable across models, it said.

“This has been necessitated due to the increase in commodity prices and various other input costs,” the statement said.

Details of the price increase across different models will be communicated in due course, said M&M.

The company’s overall auto sales, which includes PVs, CVs and exports, for November stood at 42,731 vehicles, compared to 41,235 in November 2019, marking a growth of four per cent.