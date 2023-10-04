It is a contest between infrastructure and incentives as Goa’s two airports compete for air traffic — a first-of-its-kind battle given the proximity of the two airports to each other in the tiny State.

GMR Group’s Manohar International Airport (MIA) at Mopa in North Goa opened its doors to passengers in January, bringing it into direct competition with the Airport Authority of India, which operates a civil enclave at the Indian Navy’s air base at Dabolim in Goa.

While the Mopa airport is pitching round-the-clock services, AAI is trying to lure airlines with incentives.

Attractive offers

The incentives include an increase in the user development fee collection charge from ₹5 to 15 per passenger. Airlines receive a sum from the airport for collecting user development fees on its behalf. Airlines will also be incentivised for starting flights from a non-major airport to Dabolim. Carriers will get discounts on aircraft landing charges at non-major airports.

Between January and August, Mopa and Dabolim airports handled 2.1 million and 4.8 million domestic passengers, respectively. On a year-on-year basis, Dabolim airport saw 4 per cent growth in passengers between January and August, but between April and August, traffic actually fell compared to last year.

Currently, Goa’s Dabolim airport has 55–60 daily departures and is linked to 15 domestic and 5 international destinations

“In the upcoming winter schedule, we expect the addition of new routes. IndiGo wants to restore flights to Nagpur. Also, Alliance Air has sought slots to start a service to Kalburgi in Karnataka. Airlines will carry out a cost-benefit analysis, but we are hopeful airlines will take advantage of our incentives for domestic operations and introduce more flights from Dabolim Airport. Incentives for all international carriers are also under consideration,” said SVT Dhanamjaya Rao, AAI director for Dabolim airport.

“Currently, we have 11 parking bays, and these are occupied during peak afternoon hours. We plan to add three parking bays, which will help us handle more flights,” he added.

Mopa has the edge

Operationally, the Mopa airport has distinct advantages over Dabolim. Civil flights are not allowed for five hours at Dabolim airport. On the other hand, Mopa Airport operates round the clock. Mopa airport is built to handle 4.4 million passengers annually in the first phase, and that can be expanded to over 33 million.

An MIA spokesperson said Mopa airport has emerged as a pivotal player in enhancing Goa’s appeal as the country’s preferred tourist destination. “The airport’s recent launch of international flights to London signifies its commitment to expanding its network. Beyond tourism, MIA’s strategic location fosters connectivity between Goa and neighbouring States like Maharashtra and Karnataka via national highways,” he said.

