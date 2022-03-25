More flights to operate from Thiruvananthapuram this summer

The summer schedule for the Adani Group-controlled Thiruvananthapuram International Airport will come into effect fromMarch 27, packed with 540 weekly air traffic movements as against the existing 348.

Weekly departures to 14 international destinations will increase to 138 from the existing 95, a spokesman for the international airport said.

Sharjah tops the list with 30 departures. Other prominent destinations include Doha (18) and Muscat and Dubai (17 each). Bangkok, Salala, Hanimadhoo (Maldives) are some of the new destinations on the list.

Weekly domestic flight departures to 12 destinations will go up to 132 from the existing 79. There will be 28 departures to Bengaluru alone. Mumbai comes second with 23, while Kolkata, Pune and Durgapur will be new destinations.

All arrangements have been made for smooth traffic movement at the international airport, the spokesman added.

Highlights of the summer schedule are as as follows:

Scheduled departures to international destinations: Abu Dhabi-11; Singapore-8; Male, Bahrain, Colombo and Bangkok-7 each; Kuwait-4; Riyadh and Hanimadhoo (Maldives)-2 each; and Salalah-1.

Scheduled departures to domestic destinations: Chennai, Delhi and Hyderabad-14 each; Kolkata, Kochi, Pune, Kannur, Durgapur-7 each; and Kozhikode-4.