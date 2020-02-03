More offerings on Fortigo network platform

Fortigo Networks Pvt Ltd (4TiGO) plans to extend the range of services offered in Coimbatore to facilitate the business of its fleet owners in the road transport ecosystem.

Fleet owners in Sankagiri, Namakkal, Salem, Erode and Pollachi would join the digitalisation journey with Fortigo paving the way for them, notes a company release

The company helps players in the logistics sector earn 20-40 per cent more by helping them use TERMS (Trip Expenses Remittance Management System).

The network allows fleet owners to track their trucks while also getting road-side assistance and support for incident management from IOC, besides ensuring transparency in business transactions and instant cashless transactions at newer locations.

With over 8,000 fleet operators having more than 85,000 trucks registered on Fortigo network, the company’s services spans 35 transport hubs mainly along the golden quadrilateral.