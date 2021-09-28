MRPL ships naptha to OPaL

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) shipped a parcel of naptha from Mangaluru to ONGC Petro-additions Ltd (OPaL) in Dahej on Tuesday.

Subhash Kumar, CMD of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), flagged off the ship virtually on Tuesday.

Rudolph Noronha, General Manager of MRPL, said this initiative was a step in building synergy between MRPL and OPaL for greater mutual benefit.

Asked how it is beneficial to both the companies, Noronha said: “When we do business with our family of companies there is flexibility in quality parameters as well as in pricing. We are exploring synergy between our process within group companies.”

Stating that this is the first parcel being sent to OPaL from MRPL, he said 35 TMT (thousand metric tonnes) of naptha will be supplied from MRPL to OPaL through the ship ‘Super Ruby’ as part of this activity.

Speaking on the occasion, M Venkatesh, Managing Director (MD) of MRPL, explained the potential for future synergy between MRPL and OPaL. Avinash Kumar Verma, MD of OPaL, said that this will be the first step in the long journey of cooperation between the two organisations.

Subhash Kumar spoke about the emergence of ONGC as the second largest refiner in India and tremendous potential for synergy among the group of companies in the coming days.