Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A., a global container shipping line, has announced enhancement of its Australia Express Service (AEX) with a direct call at Ennore (Chennai) on the Westbound leg. This will be introduced from June 2023, says a release.

The new call at Ennore in North Chennai will provide MSC customers a improved export connections to European ports and directly import from Australia and Singapore. The service will continue to call at Colombo to cater for cargo from other Southern and Eastern Indian ports and from Sri Lanka.

The new rotation of the service will be as follows:

Ennore – Colombo – Gioia Tauro – Valencia – London Gateway – Rotterdam – Hamburg – Antwerp – Le Havre – Fos Sur Mer – La Spezia – Gioia Tauro – Pointe De Galets – Port Louis – Sydney – Melbourne – Adelaide – Fremantle – Singapore – Ennore.

The transit times will be Ennore to Gioia Tauro in 18 days; Ennore to Valencia in 21 days and Ennore to London Gateway in 28 days.

The first vessel on the new rotation will be APL MEXICO CITY due to arrive in Ennore on June 9, the release said.