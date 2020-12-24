MuDiTa Express Cargo, SpiceJet tie up to transport Covid-19 vaccine

MuDiTa Express Cargo, an express logistics company, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with SpiceJet for the distribution of Covid-19 vaccine across India. With cross-dock facilities at all major cities and a pan-India distribution network woven together by a fleet of Super Express Dedicated vehicles for distribution from major airports to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, MuDiTa has the capability to turn around vaccine shipments in the shortest possible time, according to a release.

Announcing the partnership, Amit Gulati, Director, MuDiTa Express Cargo, said, “Our …network and in-depth reach across geographies of India will help in the last mile delivery of Covid-19 vaccine in the country. We have been at the forefront of distributing the Pulse Polio vaccine on behalf of the Government of India for the last 20 years, and possess deep domain knowledge of the (minus) -20 degrees temperature control required for such movements.”

“We are trained to handle dangerous goods and have the necessary certifications to document, pack and transport cold chain vaccines which are covered as Class 9 Packing Groups under UN 1845 Packing Instructions using dry ice as packing material. Mission critical deliveries are our forte and what could be more critical than the Covid-19 vaccine,” added Amit Gulati.

MuDiTa has been transporting vaccines for major pharma companies like Serum Institute, Sanofi India, Sun Pharma, Wockhardt, Glenmark, and Panacea Biotec through the length and breadth of the country. The logistics company uses air transport, refrigerated trucks and dedicated vehicles for vaccine movement and has a vast vendor base across the country, offering live GPS-based trackers with continuous temperature updates and web-based tracking and recording, stated the release.