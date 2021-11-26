Multimodal transportation to reduce logistical costs: Sonowal

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Integrated transport and multimodal connectivity through projects such as Sagarmala, Bharatmala, and Dedicated Freight Corridors (DFCs) will significantly improve India’s logistical competitiveness, Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister for Ports, Shipping & Waterways has said.
Regulatory and administrative innovations such as e-paperless GST and e-way bill will help reduce logistics cost further, the Minister said at the Multi-modal Transportation Summit organised by CII in partnership with Inland Waterways Authority of India, according to a statement issued by CII.
The recently launched Gati Shakti Master Plan, would revolutionise the next generation of multimodal infrastructure development, improve the competitiveness and reduce India’s logistics cost, he said. Gati Shakti initiative aims to bring the logistic cost down from 13 per cent to 7-8 per cent.
Increased efficiency in supply chain and logistics will help achieve the target of $5 trillion economy by 2025, he added.
Also read: CCEA approves PM GatiShakti National Master Plan for multimodal connectivity
Sonowal pointed out that inland vessels bill 2021 had been passed by the Lok Sabha, which declares 111 waterways spread over 24 States as national waterways. A dedicated coastal berth at JNPT under Sagarmala is ready for operation which can handle about 2.5 million tonnes of coastal cargo. The berth will facilitate a smooth coastal movement of cargo through a green channel.
Government is also proactively encouraging private sector participation in development and operation of port infrastructure, the minister said. “Investment in ports touched a high of $ 2.35 billion by 2020. A dispute redressal portal has also been launched in 2020 to build the confidence of investors,” the statement said
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
We demystify the world of government securities for retail investors looking at the opportunity
How it fares compared to existing investment platforms that facilitate retail investments in G-secs
Mutual funds did not capitalise on returns from APIs, research and diagnostics segments
A head and shoulder pattern on the chart does not rule out the danger of a steeper fall
Tarkari seeks to hero classic and lesser known desi flavours drawn from India’s wide culinary repertoire of ...
Shiv Kunal Verma’s depiction of the lesser talked about Indo-Pakistan war is a book that will delight not just ...
An engrossing book on Kamala Harris’s political journey
Biji Kurien shows how MBAs can be successful at the top in a long and glittering career
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...