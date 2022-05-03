Mumbai Airport to remain shut for six hours on May 10

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will be closed for pre-monsoon maintenance work for six hours on May 10.

The official CSMIA Twitter account, in an advisory said both runways of the Mumbai Airport will be shut for maintenance on May 10 as part of the airport’s monsoon contingency plan.

Both Mumbai Airport runways - RWY 14/32 and 09/27 - will remain non-operational from 11 am to 5 pm on the day. All operations will resume as usual post 5 pm on the same day, CSMIA has said.

CSMIA further advised passengers with scheduled flights on the day to check with airlines for the same, adding that “runway closure is a yearly practice and contingency plan on the same will help maintain operational continuity and ensure passenger safety.”

