Mumbai local: Railways adds 610 local train services to avoid crowding

The Railways has decided to add 610 more special suburban services in Mumbai to avoid crowding amid the Covid-19 pandemic with effect from today.

“Railways to run 610 more daily Special Suburban Services in Mumbai from 1st November, taking the total number of services to 2020. This will help maintain social distancing, avoid overcrowding & enhance passenger convenience,” Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal said in a tweet.

The 610 suburban services will be in addition to the 1,410 existing services bringing the total number of local train services to 2020. This includes 314 services on the Central Railway Route in addition to the 706 services and 296 on the Western Railway routes in addition to existing 704 services.

The order further stated that passengers will be required to follow the protocol mandated for Covid-19 and maintain social distancing.

Railways had resumed local train services in Mumbai only for essential workers back in June. Since then, it had allowed lawyers and registered clerks of advocates and private security guards with a proper ID to also board the trains. It has also permitted women to travel services during non-peak hours.

Recently, the Maharashtra Government had proposed to allow the general public on Mumbai locals during non-peak hours. However, the Railways, in a letter to the government had said that in order to maintain social distancing, it can only carry 25 per cent of the normal number of commuters as compared to pre-Covid times, according to reports.