Mumbai local; Western Railways to add 40 additional Mumbai suburban sections

Asus TUF Gaming A15 review: Player, performer
The gaming laptop is a compact beast built for gamers and those who want super-fast deliveries
The Western Railways (WR) said on Monday that it will be adding 40 additional services to the Mumbai Suburban section with effect from June 29.
This will be in addition to the existing 162 services currently functioning as part of the Mumbai suburban network for essential staffers. A total of 202 services will now be operating in the Mumbai suburban section.
“With effect from 29.06.2020, WR will add 40 additional suburban services to the existing 162 services currently plying on WR's Mumbai Suburban section. Therefore, now total 202 services will be running on WR's suburban section,” WR tweeted from its official account.
The Railway authority also gave a detailed breakdown of the trains that will be functioning as part of these new services. Select slow trains from Borivali to Churchgate have now resumed operations for essential staffers along with Borivali-Vasai route services. It has also added new trains on the Vasai-Churchgate route along with the Virar-Borivali route.
Here is a breakdown of the new services as given by WR:
•Twenty slow services between Churchgate - Borivali ( 10 in UP direction+ 10 in down direction.
•Two slow services between Borivali- Vasai Road in the down direction.
•Two fast services from Vasai Road – Churchgate in UP direction.
•Two slow services in UP direction between Virar - Borivali.
•14 fast services between Churchgate- Virar ( 8 in Down direction and 6 in UP direction).
Western Railways had resumed suburban train services in Mumbai for ferrying essential staff on June 15.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.
Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
The gaming laptop is a compact beast built for gamers and those who want super-fast deliveries
If these rather large earbuds fit you well, you’ve got a good thing with premium features and some active ...
A young entrepreneur turns cigarette waste into finished products
Assamese villagers opt for traditional housing for protection against floods
Given that a term plan is a plain-vanilla life insurance policy, there are many products in the market at ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 extend their rally; traders should remain watchful
Do not rush to exit when delisting offers come up in depressed markets
FPIs pull markets out of gloom
For the workers who fled the cities of Maharashtra after the lockdown, life in the village could mark a return ...
Anurag Kashyap on his new film, expectations and critical viewers
June 27, 2020, is the 40th birthday of Kevin Pietersen, a South Africa-born cricketer who had a successful ...
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...