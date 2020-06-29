Mumbai local; Western Railways to add 40 additional Mumbai suburban sections

The Western Railways (WR) said on Monday that it will be adding 40 additional services to the Mumbai Suburban section with effect from June 29.

This will be in addition to the existing 162 services currently functioning as part of the Mumbai suburban network for essential staffers. A total of 202 services will now be operating in the Mumbai suburban section.

“With effect from 29.06.2020, WR will add 40 additional suburban services to the existing 162 services currently plying on WR's Mumbai Suburban section. Therefore, now total 202 services will be running on WR's suburban section,” WR tweeted from its official account.

The Railway authority also gave a detailed breakdown of the trains that will be functioning as part of these new services. Select slow trains from Borivali to Churchgate have now resumed operations for essential staffers along with Borivali-Vasai route services. It has also added new trains on the Vasai-Churchgate route along with the Virar-Borivali route.

Here is a breakdown of the new services as given by WR:

•Twenty slow services between Churchgate - Borivali ( 10 in UP direction+ 10 in down direction.

•Two slow services between Borivali- Vasai Road in the down direction.

•Two fast services from Vasai Road – Churchgate in UP direction.

•Two slow services in UP direction between Virar - Borivali.

•14 fast services between Churchgate- Virar ( 8 in Down direction and 6 in UP direction).

Western Railways had resumed suburban train services in Mumbai for ferrying essential staff on June 15.