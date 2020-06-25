Mumbai Port emerges top spot for crew change in India

At Mercedes, digital is key amid the pandemic
From product launches to retail, it is online all the way
Mumbai Port Trust has emerged the top Indian port for crew change after the government permitted this activity to repatriate Indian sailors and also ease the staff-swap crisis facing the global shipping industry.
Between March 23 and June 15, about 4,562 Indian seafarers joined ships at Indian ports while 7,280 signed off from ships.
Mumbai Port Trust, one of the 12 owned by the Central government, helped 1,838 seafarers to join ships and another 3,541 to sign off from ships calling at the port, according to the Directorate General of Shipping. A large number of crew who disembarked at Mumbai Port were those stranded on luxury ships that suspended operations across the globe after the outbreak of the pandemic. They were repatriated to India on cruise ships.
Cochin Port Trust was the second favourite destination among ship owners and managers for crew change involving Indian seafarers with 941 signing on while another 1,105 disembarked from ships anchored at the outer anchorage of the port.
Ports run by Gujarat Maritime Board were the third big crew change destination with 521 sign-on and 673 sign-off.
Since May 19, chartered flights run by ship managers, ship owners and crewing companies helped 2,689 Indian seafarers to join ships at overseas locations while another 10,824 were brought back.
The Vande Bharat mission flights operated by Air India also helped 427 seafarers to return to India.
The pandemic and the resultant travel restrictions across the world and the lockdown in India had adversely impacted the maritime industry in terms of crew change and repatriation of seafarers.
Travel restrictions had also threatened the job prospects of Indian seafarers working on foreign flag ships due to their inability to join ships at foreign ports.
Describing this as a ‘Vande Bharat Mission for Seafarers’, the DG Shipping said that using Indian ports and chartered flights have resulted in the repatriation of 18,958 seafarers.
The problem of crew change was anticipated well in time by the DG Shipping and the Shipping Ministry and concerted efforts were made to minimise the adverse impact, the DG Shipping said.
“We were the first to design a detailed standard operating procedure to enable crew change of Indian seafarers at Indian ports and anchorages. It was also the only industry that was allowed to travel abroad for the purposes of crew change using chartered flights,” it added.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.
Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
From product launches to retail, it is online all the way
Turtle wax makes its India debut
Third-gen flagship bearing the 3-pointed star can deliver the thrilling ride you’ve always wanted to share ...
Italian automaker believes that de-risking is the best way forward
At 7-7.25% per annum for tenures over six months, the bank’s rates are among the best in the commercial bank ...
With a clever mix of equity and debt, these funds are suitable for investors with a medium risk profile
Maintaining lifestyle despite increased earnings, regular investing and delayed gratification can help
The shareholder’s voice can now be louder, thanks to e-meetings and e-voting
Why this pristine destination should be the first choice for travel in post-Covid-19 India
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
People’s pandemic survival strategy abounds with unhappy choices
The Covid-19 pandemic has revealed the utter necessity as well as the literary possibilities of being a ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...