Mumbai to get more ROPAX ferry, water taxi routes by Dec

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
To promote eco-friendly waterways transportation and reduce the traffic load on Mumbai’s roads, four new routes for roll-on/roll-off passenger ferries (ROPAX ferry) and 12 new water taxi routes are planned by December 2021, according to a release.
Currently, ROPAX service from Bhaucha Dhakka (Ferry Wharf) to Mandwa (Alibag) is in operationreducing the road journey of 110 km to about 18 km.
Following the huge benefits reaped, more such services are planned in Mumbai.
Opening up of four new routes of ROPAX ferries and 12 routes of water taxis will be a big boon for daily commuters of Mumbai, said the release. It will result in a pollution-free, peaceful and time-saving journey as well as reduce the travel cost and carbon footprint significantly. It would also cater to the needs of increasing tourists and commuters at various stretches of Mumbai city.
According to the release, Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State (In Charge) for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, chaired a meeting to review the Urban Water Transportation projects for Mumbai, Maharashtra on the issue. Senior officials of the Ministry, Chairperson of Mumbai Port and officials of Maharashtra Maritime Board and other stakeholders were present in the meeting.
