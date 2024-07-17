The financial capital of the country, Mumbai, is set to get its first underground metro (Aqua Line) on July 24, Bharatiya Janata Party's general secretary Vinod Tawde said in a post on "X".

BJP Leader Tawde said in a post on social media "X", "Prime Minister @NarendraModi ji had given a guarantee to make the life of Mumbaikars easier and this is going to be fulfilled. Mumbai's first underground metro (Aqua Line) is starting from July 24, which will give new impetus to the speed of the city."

This new metro line will cover a distance of 33.5 kilometres. Mumbai's first underground metro line will run through Colaba, Bandra, and SEEPZ (Santacruz Electronics Export Processing Zone). Running a 33.5 km route from Aarey Colony to Cuffe Parade with 27 stops, it will transform urban transit, easing travel across Mumbai's streets and reducing traffic congestion.

The new metro line will have stations at Cuffe Parade, Vidhan Bhavan, Churchgate, Hutatma Chowk, CST Metro, Kalbadevi, Girgaon, Grant Road, Mumbai Central Metro, Mahalaxmi, Science Museum, Acharya Atre Chowk, Worli, Siddhivinayak, Dadar, Shitladevi, Dharavi, BKC, Vidyanagari, Santacruz, Domestic Airport, Sahar Road, International Airport, Marol Naka, MIDC, SEEPs and Aarey Depot.

Separately, in the last week of June this year, the government of Maharashtra decided to complete the Mumbai Metro 3 project by the end of December 2024.

The first phase of Mumbai Metro 3 will run between SEEPZ (Santacruz Electronics Export Processing Zone) and Bandra Kurla Complex. The project will be completed by the end of December 2024, which was initially scheduled to be completed by September 2024.

During the cabinet meeting, Maharashtra's Chief Minister Eknath Shinde gave its nod to giving the State government's share of Rs 1,163 crore directly to the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation, instead of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for the completion of the project.

According to the government, the project has achieved the completion of 98 per cent and its revised cost is ₹37,275.50 crore. Line 3 (Aqua Line) of the Mumbai Metro is a rapid transit metro line in the city of Mumbai, Maharashtra, India.

As per the information available on the website of Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation, under the project about 99.2 per cent of civil works have been completed. About 97 per cent of the overall station construction has been completed. Under the project, tunnelling works have been fully completed, while 77.6 per cent of overall systems work, depot civil works 99.8 per cent and mainline track works have been completed almost 87 per cent.

The introduction of the metro transportation system has witnessed a significant response in the city as the daily ridership of the Mumbai Metro has witnessed a significant increase. On July 24, 2023, the ridership reached 212,490, followed by 218,635 on July 25, 2023. The highest recorded ridership was on July 26, 2023, with 222,290 passengers. This surge in ridership has been observed specifically on the Metro 2A and 7 lines, Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation said in a release.

