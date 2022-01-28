Mundra Port berths biggest container ship to call India

‘APL Raffles’, one of the largest container ships in the fleet of French carrier CMA CGM S A, docked at Mundra port on Friday, making it the largest container vessel to call an Indian port.

The ship with a length overall of 397.88 metres, breadth of 51 metres, maximum draft of 16 metres, can carry 17,292 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), according to Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) which runs the Mundra port in Gujarat.

The ship, flying the Singapore flag, berthed at the Adani CMA Mundra Terminal Pvt Ltd (ACMTPL), the terminal jointly run by APSEZ and CMA Terminals Holding, a unit of CMA CGM, at Mundra Port.