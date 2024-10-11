A rear-end collision occurred at Kavarapettai Railway Station around 8:30 p.m., involving Train No. 12578 Mysuru-Dibrugarh-Darbhanga Express, which had LHB coaches. The train had passed Ponneri station at 8:27 p.m. and was cleared to proceed via the mainline at Kavarapettai. However, upon entering the station, the crew experienced a heavy jerk as the train veered into the loop line instead of the mainline, colliding with a stationary goods train at 75 km/hour.

According to Southern Railways’ statement, the train crew is safe, but a parcel van caught fire, which was extinguished by the fire brigade. Approximately 12 to 13 coaches derailed. While no casualties have been reported so far, some passengers sustained injuries and have been moved to nearby hospitals. Both up and down train movements have been halted.

Southern Railways further added that doctors, ambulances, medical relief vans, rescue teams, and senior railway officers are on-site. Most passengers have been rescued, with some taken to hospitals for treatment. Alternative transportation arrangements are being made for the remaining passengers.

A 30-member NDRF team from Chennai has been dispatched to the accident site.

Helpline numbers for Chennai Division: 04425354151 and 04424354995

Further details are awaited.

VIDEO | Mysuru-Darbhanga Express met with an accident near Kavarapettai Railway Station in the Chennai Division, causing derailment of at least two coaches. More details awaited.



