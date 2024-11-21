Namma Yatri, the Bengaluru-based mobility app, has officially launched operations in Mangaluru.

A media statement said that the app has received an enthusiastic response from the local driver community after a month-long trial in Mangaluru.

With nearly 500 trips completed in November alone, and 300 drivers already on board, the initiative is gaining momentum in transforming daily commutes in the region. Following Mangaluru, driver communities in Manipal and Udupi are set to introduce Namma Yatri to their cities, further supporting the vision of enhanced regional mobility, it said.

The launch event was inaugurated by the Speaker of Karnataka Legislative Assembly, UT Khader, accompanied by other officials from the transport department.

Khader said as Karnataka progresses on its economic and social journey, the need for dependable, affordable, and accessible transportation becomes critical. Namma Yatri’s expansion into this region is an admirable step towards empowering local drivers and redefining mobility.

By offering both convenience and affordability, Namma Yatri is not only improving daily commuting experiences but also creating meaningful livelihood opportunities for drivers. “This model of empowerment and accessibility is one I hope to see replicated across towns and cities in Karnataka,” he said.

The statement said that drivers in Tumakuru and Kalaburagi embraced Namma Yatri earlier this year, completing over 2.8 lakh trips and collectively earning around ₹2 crore. This success underscores Namma Yatri’s mission to democratize technology for drivers, helping them increase their income while delivering affordable transportation to customers, it said.

With 2.3 lakh drivers and more than 50 lakh customers, Namma Yatri facilitates an average of 1.6 lakh trips daily across Karnataka. The app’s open platform approach continues to drive its expansion, underpinned by strong community involvement and a commitment to impactful, driver-led growth, the statement added.

