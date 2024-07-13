Construction of Navi Mumbai airport is processing at a brisk pace and it is expected to open for commercial operations by March end 2025.

The construction work was reviewed by civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu and minister of state Murlidhar Mohol on Saturday.

"Reviewed the progress of the upcoming Navi Mumbai Airport with officials. The works are progressing at a brisk pace and once completed, this world-class airport will serve as a crucial alternative. We are committed to provide new travel experience to Mumbaikars in upcoming days," Naidu said in a X post.

While the project was originally planned for completion by December end, it is now expected to be ready for operations by next March end.

Work of laying the entire 3700 metre runway strip is complete. The instrument landing system which guides arriving aircraft has been installed on one end of runway and work is on to install it on the other end. Construction of air traffic control tower and a fire station is also on and expected to be done in two months.

"The crucial aspect now will be co-ordination between the project developer and government agencies like Airport Authority of India and Central Industrial Security Force to ensure that the project meets the timeline," said an executive familiar with the plans.

The first phase of airport will have single runway and a terminal capable of handling 20 million passengers annually.

The Navi Mumbai airport is being constructed through a partnership between the Adani Group and the Maharashtra government’s City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) under a public-private collaboration.

Access between national highway connecting Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust and the airport is expected to be ready over the next few months. A detailed project report is also being prepared to connect existing Mumbai airport with Navi Mumbai airport with a metro line.