In a landmark moment for the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft successfully touched down on its South runway.

The inaugural landing of the IAF C-295, a large multi-role tactical airlifter, represents a significant milestone in the Adani Group’s development of the greenfield international airport, which started in August 2021, during the pandemic and is scheduled to be operational in early 2025.

“We are proud of the progress NMIAL has made,” said Jeet Adani, Director of Adani Airport Holdings Ltd. “As AAHL’s first greenfield airport, NMIAL represents years of planning, investment and hard work. This world-class airport will play a pivotal role in the region’s growth, serving as a crucial hub for travellers across the globe,”

The successful touchdown of the IAF C295 marks an essential phase in which the newly built runway, taxiways, air traffic control systems, and handling procedures are tested to ensure that the airport meets all safety, regulatory, and operational requirements. This phase allows engineers, aviation authorities, and airport operators to evaluate the performance and readiness of key infrastructure. It signifies that the airport is on track to complete its final stages of development, paving the way for phased commercial operations set to begin in early 2025.

Additionally, this landing demonstrates NMIAL’s capacity, preparedness and readiness for joint operations between civilian and military authorities for various potential missions, including disaster response and emergency landings.

NMIAL is designed to accommodate both domestic and international passengers. It features state-of-the-art facilities, including a 3,700-metre runway capable of handling large commercial aircraft, modern passenger terminals, and advanced air traffic control systems. Terminal 1 will handle up to 20 million passengers per annum (MPPA).

In its initial phase, the airport will ultimately have a capacity to handle 90 million passengers per annum (MPPA) and 8,00,000 tonnes of cargo.

