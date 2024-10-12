The event, held in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, saw the Indian Air Force’s C-295 aircraft land smoothly on the runway.

The aircraft received a ceremonial water cannon salute, symbolizing a triumphant moment for the airport’s development.

Additionally, a Sukhoi-30 fighter jet completed a successful take-off, adding grandeur to the occasion. With the project now nearing its final stages, the successful trial marks a key step towards making the airport operational.

“The airport is expected to begin regular passenger services by March 2025. We are making efforts to complete the project ahead of schedule,” Chief Minister Shinde.

He also commended CIDCO for its exceptional work and congratulated the entire team for their dedication. Shinde added that the new airport would become a valuable asset for the public and play a pivotal role in accelerating Maharashtra’s progress.

He further stated that the project would create thousands of jobs and attract the development of IT parks and business hubs.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed optimism that the airport would transform the region once operational, handling an estimated 90 million passengers annually.

Fadnavis pointed out that the airport would be seamlessly integrated with major infrastructure projects, such as the Sewri-Nhava Sheva Sea Link, the Mumbai and Navi Mumbai Metro networks, and two creek bridges.

He remarked that the Navi Mumbai International Airport would not only enhance connectivity but also serve as a landmark project for India’s aviation sector.