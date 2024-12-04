The Indian Navy has received the second ‘Drishti 10 Starliner’ unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) from the Adani Defence and Aerospace at Porbandar which would add to its ability to monitor vast maritime territories.

With the most advanced class of Maritime Patrol Radar, Electronic Intelligence (ESM) and state-of-the-art payloads, Drishti 10 is the only all-weather military platform with NATO’s STANAG 4671 (standardised agreement 4671) certification for the UAV system’s airworthiness, Adani said in a statement on Wednesday.

During a recent visit to the Indian Navy’s Porbandar base, Rear Admiral Janak Bevli, VSM, Assistant Chief of the Naval Staff (Air), reviewed the ongoing operations and engaged with the Adani Defence team, led by AVM KVR Raju, VM (Retd.), Technical Head, UAVs & Missiles.

This visit, pointed out the private defence company, emphasised the importance of aligning innovation with the Navy’s strategic requirements.

Adani had delivered the first Drishti 10 Starliner in January, this year, to the Indian Navy at its facility in Hyderabad and another one to the Indian Army which is deployed in Bhatinda.

Drishti 10, India’s only indigenous UAV operating reliably above 32,000+ feet with large payload carrying capacity and distinctively long endurance, it is not only endured in harsh conditions but excelled, proving its resilience over the challenging terrains and climates of the Himalayas, said Adani Defence and Aerospace.