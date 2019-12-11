NCLT asks Centre to give clarity on Jet Airways slots

The Mumbai bench of NCLT has directed DGCA and the Ministry of Civil Aviation to give clarity on the slots available to Jet Airways. The NCLT has asked senior officials from the Ministry to be present for the next hearing on December 17. This is probably the third time NCLT has asked the Centre to provide details of the Jet Airways slots.

Slots are important for potential bidders to value the airline. Without any slots, the airlines become useless. A slot is a date and time at which an airline's aircraft is permitted to depart or arrive at an airport.

While DGCA has sought two week time to give clarity on slots available, NCLT has also directed Synergy group to appear before tribunal on next date of hearing. South America's Synergy Group is the only remaining player which has shown interest in Jet Airways. However, according to sources Synergy group can ask for an extension till there is clarity on slots.

As of now, the last date to submit Resolution plan for Jet Airways is set at Dec 16.