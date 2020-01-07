NCR witnesses growth of 45% in home sales: Report

Home launches in National Capital Region witnessed a year-on-year growth of 45 per cent in 2019, according to a report released by Knight Frank India, a real estate consulting firm.

"Weighted average prices remain unmoved in 2019, signalling the price resistance in the market. Developers have also taken cognisance of the slow sales velocity and are keeping a lid on any upward increase in prices," said Mudassir Zaidi, Executive Director-North, Knight Frank India.

Ready-to-move-in properties were most sought after in the current market scenario, he added.

Around 57 per cent of the newly launched units in 2019 were concentrated in Gurugram and Greater Noida, the report added.

In terms of half-yearly trends, the NCR market transacted a total of 4.8 million square feet of office space in H2 2019, registering a 22 per cent year on year growth.