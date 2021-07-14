NCRTC implementing integrated real-time system to manage railway assets

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
To bring digital transformation in the way rail assets are being managed in the country, the National Capital Regional Transport Corporation (NCRTC) on Tuesday said it is implementing an integrated real-time enterprise management system (iDREAMS).
The iDREAMS system, aimed to bring about revolution in the rail industry, will help to predict, identify, rectify or remove any risks or shortcomings related to its wide range of assets, making sure that it does not hamper commuter safety and their experience of a hassle-free comfortable ride to their destination, it said. “NCRTC is implementing an integrated real-time enterprise asset management system for its various assets, systems and sub-systems including RRTS trains, automatic fare collection system, platform screen doors, lift, escalators, signalling and telecom, electrical, OHE (over head equipment) and numerous civil structures,” read a statement from the NCRTC.
Also read: How NCRTC designed contracts to promote Make In India
It said that asset management is a systematic process of developing, operating, maintaining, upgrading, and disposing of assets in the most cost-effective manner keeping all factors in mind such as costs, risks and performance.
Besides helping the NCRTC achieve their corporate objectives, the iDREAMS system will also help in improving the safety standards of Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor, supporting economic growth and minimizing environmental impact by reducing any form of wastage, the statement said. “A tender for implementing the iDREAMS system in NCRTC has been floated in this connection,” it added..
The RRTS is a rail-based semi-high speed, high-frequency commuter transit system with a maximum speed of 180 kmph, which aims to address issues of vehicular pollution and road congestion.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
What do indices other than the Nifty and Sensex say about market direction? We take stock of the key levels to ...
Takeover of DHFL could impact the loan book quality and capital adequacy of combined entity
The Nifty 50 tests base at 15,635 and next is at 15,500. For Sensex, 52,000 is vital
Valuations do matter for investor returns even in new-age technology-driven companies
But Italy are worthy winners of a wonderful football spectacle
Rasheed Kidwai’s book on the Gwalior royal family is as much a palace chronicle as it is a companion volume to ...
A new interactive map of Maximum City plots the flora and fauna of the megapolis
A unique environmental drama, the recently released ‘Sherni’ is earning accolades from leading Indian ...
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...