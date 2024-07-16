The Railways need to expedite installation of Kavach or the automatic train protection (ATP) system – that can prevent collision, the provisional report of the Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety (CCRS) – probing into the Kanchenjunga Express collision – stated. The report classifies the accident as an “error in train working”.

On June 16, a goods train collided into the rear of the Kanchenjunga Express in West Bengal leaving 10 dead, another 10 with grievous injuries and 33 with simple injuries.

“Due to improper authority and that too without adequate information such an incident was “Accident in Waiting”...the report (reviewed by businessline) said, adding: “Provision of ATP (Kavach) needs to be expedited.”

Wrong pass

The report claims, the accident occurred due to “lapses at multiple levels” in managing the train operations when there was an automatic signal failure. Railways in their internal report had stated that there was a signal failure in the accident route due to unfavourable weather conditions.

Findings now show, a wrong pass was issued for the trains to go through on the same route. These passes were issued in isolation and the accompanying caution order was not issued which should have been followed as per existing protocols.

In fact, the findings show that these passes (called T/A 912) – which allowed trains to pass through in case of a signal failure – were being issued at a division level (lower level) without taking consent from the higher ups or headquarters. There is no monitoring system – by senior officials - to see if standardised or mentioned procedures are followed or not.

No critical safety equipment like walkie-talkies were provided to the loco pilot or the train manager of the goods express. “The station master failed to take the signature of the train manager on authority operating form (T/A 912) as prescribed...” it said.

Further, it has been pointed out that there was “inadequate counselling of loco pilots and station master about train operations in automatic signalling territory (thereby) creating misinterpretation and misunderstanding of rule(s).”

Standardised forms

A Railway official in the know said, the loco pilot of the goods train “did not interpret the authority properly” - on passing through incase of a signal failure. But, the loco pilot of Kanchanjunga train “had interpreted it correctly and had stopped at the red signal”.

Accordingly, the Railways has now decided to change the norms for issue of such passes “so that there is no possibility of misinterpretation”. The training of loco pilots and assistant loco pilots “will be further strengthened”. The authority forms of different zones will be “standardised” so that loco pilots across the country see the same form.

Steps will also be taken “to increase the reliability of signalling equipment and an action plan is being prepared with the zones under the chairmanship of Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO).

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit