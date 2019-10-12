Logistics

New Chairman for Vizag port appointed

Updated on October 12, 2019

K. Ramamohana Rao, a Uttar Pradesh cadre IAS officer belonging to 1994 batch, has been appointed as the new Chairman of Visakhapatnam port trust.

He will take over from Rinkesh Roy, Paradip port trust Chairman, holding additional charge.

