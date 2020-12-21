New Covid strain: India suspends all flights originating from the UK till December 31

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
“Considering the prevailing situation in the UK, government of India has decided that all flights originating from UK to India to be suspended till December 31,” the Ministry of Civil Aviation said in a tweet. Flights from the UK will be allowed to land here till 23.59 on December 22. Officials said that the flight suspension was both ways.
India joins a growing number of nations including Germany, Italy, Belgium, Ireland, Turkey and Canada that have suspended UK flights. The ban comes as a new strain of the Coronavirus which is 70 per cent more transmissible has come up in the UK.
The decision to ban the flights was based on the inputs received from the Joint Monitoring Group (JMG) headed by the Director-General of Health Services and the Vaccine Task Force headed by the Principal Scientific Advisor and Member (Health) Niti Aayog.
The JMG has recommended that passengers arriving from the UK on all international transit flights should be subjected to mandatory RT-PCR tests on arrival at the airport. Those who are found positive must be sent for institutional quarantine/isolation and those found negative should be advised to isolate themselves at home for seven days, a communication from Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare states.
The letter points out that India has been seeing a sustained decrease in the number of fresh Covid-19 cases for over two and a half months, accompanied by a decline in the number of deaths. “In this scenario, any interjection of a SARS-CoV-2 variant virus through passengers with air travel history could pose critical risks for pandemic management in India,” the Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare states.
The move will affect Vistara and Air India on the Indian side and British Airways and Virgin Atlantic on the UK side as they are operating flights between India and the UK. Vistara is currently operating five times a week to London.
The suspension comes on the day that LocalCircles, a Community Social Media platform released a report based on 202 districts in India which said that 50 per cent of the participants wanting bubble flights suspended from countries which had been impacted by the new Coronavirus variant. The report is based on responses from over 7,000 participants.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
You can act now on your desire to buy a house, provided you have a stable occupation and steady cash flows
The bellwether indices are at new peaks; weakness can emerge at higher levels. Stay watchful
The REIT fund-of-fund is the first one in India to invest in international REITs
Here are a few more options for you to save a decent amount of tax
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
Shashi Tharoor’s new book provides an analytical overview of patriotism to readers grappling with swiftly ...
Breaking is now an Olympic sport and the news has Bengaluru’s b-boys and b-girls floored
My sister S, who lives in Connecticut, sends me a text message: “Informal opinion survey: What would you ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...