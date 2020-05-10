From May 12, Indian Railways to resume select passenger train services

Indian Railways plans to gradually restart passenger train operations from 12th May, 2020, initially with 15 pairs of trains (30 return journeys).

Railways will start online reservation for special trains with effect from 4 pm on 11th May with tickets being available only on the IRCTC website.

Railways will inform details on train schedule in due course, it said in an official release.Subsequently, more special trains will be run, the release added.

These trains will be run as special trains from New Delhi Station connecting Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi.

Also Read Railways to open online booking for passengers in special trains from Monday

Ticket booking counters at the railway stations shall remain closed and no counter tickets (including platform tickets) shall be issued.

PTI adds

All passenger train services were suspended due to the nationwide lockdown announced on March 25.

Only passengers with valid confirmed tickets will be allowed to enter railway stations. It will be mandatory for passengers to wear face cover and undergo screening at departure and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board the trains.