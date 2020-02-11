New Deputy Chairmanfor VOC Port Trust

Bimal Kumar Jha has assumed charge as Deputy Chairman of the VO Chidambaranar Port Trust, Tuticorin (formerly Tuticorin Port Trust). He succeeds N Vaiyapuri, who retired on December 31. Prior to the new assignment, Jha had served as the Secretary of the Paradip Port Trust and the Deendayal Port Trust (formerly Kandla Port Trust) between 2012 and 2019.

He had also held additional charge as Deputy Chairman of the Deendayal Port Trust from July 24, 2018 to April 16, 2019, a press release from the VOC Port Trust said.