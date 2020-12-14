New Far East service from PSA-run terminal at JNPT shows pick-up in EXIM trade

Service with a heart in remote centres
A voluntary cardiac care service shows how Janaushadhi kendras can go much beyond selling low-cost medicines
A consortium of six container lines has launched a new service from the Bharat Mumbai Container Terminals (BMCT) in Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) to the Far East in a move that signals renewed confidence in the volume recovery of India’s export-import (EXIM) trade in the wake of the pandemic.
Wan Hai Lines, Interasia Lines, Sinokor Merchant Marine Co Ltd, Heung A Line Co Ltd and Feedertech Pte Ltd, will deploy six ships on the service, each with a capacity to carry 4,250 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), a spokesperson for PSA International Pte Ltd, which runs BMCT, said.
The service will connect BMCT to key Far East markets with calls at Port Klang North Port - Shekou - Dalian - Shanghai - Ningbo - Hong Kong - Shekou - Singapore - Port Klang West Port.
Also read: Exim trade in Kochi seek more mainline ship service
MV Singapore Bridge, the first vessel deployed on the service, called at BMCT on December 12.
“Launching a new service signals continuing confidence in India’s EXIM volume recovery,” said Sivakumar Kaliannan, Managing Director, PSA Mumbai.
“Our throughput for the months of September, October and November 2020 have surpassed the same period last year. With more new services coming to BMCT in Q1 2021 and more new products to be rolled out, we are looking to continue increasing our role in facilitating India’s maritime trade in 2021,” Sivakumar added.
“The Sinokor Group (Sinokor Merchant Marine and Heung-A) has been planning new services into India since 2019. Due to the pandemic, the launches were delayed. The new service will serve customers in India, Malaysia and China, along with all the Intra-Asia regions, connected from the respective transshipment ports. With a short transit time ex-China to India and vice versa, we have taken into consideration the Indian customers’ needs and requirements,” MK Ko, Owners Representative for Sinokor Merchant Marine said.
Also read: Exim Bank, SIDBI to set up investment fund to provide loan support to SMEs
BMCT is one of the five container terminals and the biggest at JNPT, with a capacity to handle 2.4 million TEUs a year from a quay length of 1,000 metres or 1 km with the deepest berths capable of handling super post-panamax vessels.
PSA International is fully-owned by Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd, the sovereign wealth fund of Singapore.
BMCT is well-connected by major highways and rail networks to key markets in Maharashtra, Gujarat and the National Capital Region. It serves the important industrial and manufacturing centres and cities in Northwest India.
A voluntary cardiac care service shows how Janaushadhi kendras can go much beyond selling low-cost medicines
What is needed to boost funding in renewable energy
Developments in the renewable sector this year can spur better future outcomes
AIDS has fallen out of the political radar for almost a decade now, with too little focus on the prevention of ...
Control your emotions — it will pay off
The benchmark indices scaled new highs last week; traders should stay alert
You can vote ‘Yes’ and still demand that SEBI or the courts act on the results of investigations
Unsteady financials and stiff competition from much larger players don’t inspire confidence
While medical staff at hospitals nurse India back to health, an army of delivery agents continues to bring ...
A employee, working remotely since lockdown, can’t unsee the private lives of her colleagues on video calls
“It’s time!” says Muriel, as I get into her car. We’re both wearing masks. “For what?” I ask. “Aren’t we going ...
An ode to a friend who kept relationships and magic alive
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...