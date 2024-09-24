Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Hyderabad today expanded its network with new direct flight services by IndiGo to six cities across India.

IndiGo will begin operations on these routes later this month from Hyderabad to Agartala, Jammu, Agra, Kanpur, Ayodhya, and Prayagraj.

“This expansion reflects our commitment to improving connectivity and facilitating seamless travel experiences for those journeying to and from Hyderabad. By increasing the number of domestic routes,’‘ Pradeep Panicker, CEO-GHIAL said in a release.

These new flights are set to strengthen RGIA’s position as a vital link to major cities in India, facilitating seamless and flexible travel experiences to over 75 domestic and 18 international destinations for all passengers.