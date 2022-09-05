New Goa Airport completes required performance procedure

The GMR Goa International Airport Limited (GGIAL), a subsidiary of GMR Airports Limited (GAL), on Monday completed the required navigation performance procedure (RNP) for both approaches of the recently built runway at the airport.

An Airbus 320 aircraft from Indigo Airlines equipped with RNP equipment tested and validated RNP for its accuracy and flying ability, the company said in a statement.

The move is seen as an important step towards the commissioning of the airport.

The RNP is a family of navigation specifications under the Performance Based Navigation which permit the operation of aircraft along a precise flight path. The addition of RNP radius to fix arrivals, approaches, and departures increases airspace capacity by shortening the approach and departure paths.

According to R V Sheshan, CEO, GGIAL, the RPN procedure offers safety benefits by means of its precision and accuracy, and enhances operational efficiency by minimising multiple step-downs and inaccurate circling approaches.

