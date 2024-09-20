The New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA), in collaboration with the Directorate General Factory Advice Service and Labour Institutes (DGFASLI), conducted a workshop on ‘Dock safety and handling of hazardous chemicals’ in Mangaluru on Thursday to enhance awareness and understanding of the safe handling, regulatory frameworks, and emergency response procedures related to hazardous chemicals at ports.

Speaking on the occasion, AV Ramana, Chairman of NMPA, outlined key safety principles and stressed the importance of automation and technology in reducing incidents, citing examples such as handling containers and hazardous chemicals.

He highlighted the potential risks, including container falls and leaks, and advocated for adopting technology such as sensors, robotics, and artificial intelligence to mitigate these hazards. New Mangalore Port maintains zero fatalities due to stringent safety measures, he added.

Vipul Mishra, Director, Dock Safety, DGFASLI, gave an overview of the workshop and highlighted its significance. Sumit Roy, Chief Inspector, Dock Safety, DGFASLI, highlighted critical aspects of dock safety and handling hazardous chemicals.

Nandakumar Velayudhan Pillai, Director (Refinery) of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL), spoke on the importance of safety protocols in handling hazardous substances.