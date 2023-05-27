New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) recorded one of the best performances in container cargo handling in 2022-23 with its handling of 1.65 lakh TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) as against 1.52 lakh TEUs in 2021-22.

Stakeholders from the sector feel that the regular calling of feeder vessels, introduction of a mainline service and efficiency improvement are some of the factors for growth in container cargo at NMPA.

Jeethan Sequeira, Chairman of EXIM Cell of trade body KCCI, told businessline that modern infrastructure at the integrated container terminal and a dedicated berth for containers have helped reduce the vessel stay at berth from the earlier 48 hours to an average 22-30 hours now.

Introduction of mother vessel service has also helped reduce the transit time for coffee cargo by a minimum of six days, and helped reduce cost, says Ganesh Chakrapani, Partner, Akash Shipping Agency.

Stating that a mainline vessel of CMA CGM started its operation from Mangalore in April, NK Rai, Branch Manager of CMA CGM, said its BIGEX (Bangladesh-India Gulf Express) service operates vessels on the Chittagong - Colombo - New Mangalore - Nhava Sheva – Mundra - Jebel Ali - Khalifa ports route on a weekly basis. It is the only direct service from Mangalore to Jebel Ali and Abu Dhabi.

Direct route to Jebel Ali

Sequeira said Mangalore can now boast of a direct Jebel Ali sailing with a transit time of only 7-8 days against the earlier 17-21 days. A direct connection from Bangladesh promises the prospects of pulses to arrive at Mangalore and reach their market hubs in and around Bengaluru instead of arriving at ports such as Chennai, Tuticorin and Nhava Sheva.

Stating that New Mangalore has successfully tapped the traditional cargoes such as reefer, sea food, cashew and coffee, Sequeira said the challenge now remains to tap the huge potential lying in the hinterland regions of Bengaluru, Mysuru, Davangere, Haveri, Hubballi, and northern parts of Kerala.

The hinterland trade can be attracted on assurance of effecting timely shipments of export cargo from Mangalore, prompt onward mainline vessel connections, and also prompt arrivals and evacuation of their import cargoes landing at Mangalore, he added.

In April 2022, JSW Infrastructure operationalised a mechanised container terminal at NMPA.

Prakash Kalbavi, a cashew importer, hopes that JSW Infrastructure will make good investments on infrastructure.

“We are hoping that the port infrastructure, in terms of handling higher capacity vessels and other equipment for handling containerised cargo, will improve post-JSW Infrastructure taking up the handling of container cargo,” he said. This may also result in lesser cost to the importers, the cashew importer added.

Akash Shipping’s Chakrapani suggested that the port needs to conduct regular meetings with industry associations and stressed for the urgent need to improve the road connectivity between Mangalore and the hinterland.

On the other hand, Sequeira also suggests that shipping lines should consider a direct sailing to either Singapore or Port Klang so as to seamlessly connect the far-East bound cargoes at matching freight rates as those currently prevailing in the ports of Chennai and Tuticorin. This can further boost the Exim volumes at New Mangalore, he added.