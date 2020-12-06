New owners hope to get Jet in air by April; in talks with Boeing

The consortium of Kalrock Capital and Murarilal Jalan, the new owners of Jet Airways, is in talks with Boeing to get deliveries of aircraft to get the stressed airline back in air by mid-2021.

A source close to the development said representatives of the consortium have had multiple meetings with Boeing executives.

BusinessLine had reported that the consortium was hoping for an early approval by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) of its debt resolution plan so that it can restart services from April 2021.

Sources said the aircraft deliveries could be done in three phases over the first year of operations.

“In the beginning, Jet is likely to start operations with seven-eight Boeing 737 NGs. It hopes to take deliveries of Boeing 737 Max in the third quarter of FY22. Boeing 787-900s are likely to be delivered by the first quarter of FY23,” said a source. It is not clear if they will be leased or owned.

When contacted, Manoj Madnani, a member of Kalrock Capital board, did not comment on the meetings with Boeing but said: “No delivery schedule and no aircraft type have been finalised between the parties as of now.”

Earlier aircraft order

In 2019, before Jet’s grounding and the Boeing 737 Max crashes, Boeing had an order from the airline for 225 B737 MAX 8 and 9 to replace its older 737s. Boeing was to deliver the aircraft in three sets. Jet had already paid the initial amount.

Asked if this order was still valid, Madnani said: “This is a confidential matter and no details can be shared in this regard.”

A Boeing spokesperson said: “We do not comment on confidential customer discussions.” However, sources at Boeing said the order was still valid.