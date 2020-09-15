New regional airline FlyBig to start operations in NE after mid-November

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Tuesday said the new regional airline ‘FlyBig’ will commence operations in the North-East after mid-November and would fly on three routes initially.

‘FlyBig’ will focus its routes on UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Naagrik), the Centre’s regional connectivity scheme, and is planning to concentrate its services on the North East.

“FlyBig is expected to be operational after mid-November. However, some new routes may also be made operational by the end of this year or (early) next year,” AAI officiating Regional Executive Director (North East), J. T. Radhakrishna said.

The routes, which are likely to operate initially, are Guwahati-Pasighat (Arunachal Pradesh), Guwahati-Tezu (Arunachal Pradesh)-Imphal and Tezpur (Assam)-Lengpui (Mizoram), AAI said in a statement.

The Guwahati-Rupsi-Kolkota route is planned after Rupsi Airport in Assam opens for flight operations, it added.

AAI said all the sectors will be operated with the ATR-72 type aircraft, which has a seating capacity of 42 to 80, which is suited for regional connectivity and smaller airports, the release said.

Radhakrishna said smaller aircraft are the future of the UDAN programme and as far as the North-East was concerned, more routes are expected to be opened for regional connectivity.

“On the occasion, we welcome new airline FLyBig in the region and expect daily services here,” he added.

Of 78 routes identified by the Ministry of Civil Aviation under the UDAN 4.0 programme, the North-East has got 40.